Watch new lyric video for Brian Wilson's 'Live at the Roxy Theatre' ﻿'God Only Knows' performance

The late Brian Wilson's performance of the Beach Boys classic "God Only Knows" from his Live at the Roxy Theatre live album now has a lyric video.

Live at the Roxy Theatre was recorded over two nights at the famed West Hollywood venue in April 2000. The set is now being reissued in honor of its 25th anniversary.

You can watch the new "God Only Knows" lyric video on YouTube.

The Live at the Roxy Theatre reissue, which was released Friday, includes the original track list, plus never-before-heard performances and tour recordings from between 2000 and 2009.

Wilson died in June at age 82.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.