Watch the new trailer for Billy Idol documentary 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead'

A new trailer has just dropped for the Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which opened in theaters on Thursday.

The film, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, explores the rock star’s career and personal life, and features never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol. The trailer opens with an early Idol interview in which he’s asked what he’d do with his money if his music took off and went to #1 in America and England. Idol replied, “I’d spend it on drugs.”

The film also features interviews with Idol’s family, peers and collaborators; the trailer features clips of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Guns N' Roses’ Duff McKagan, The Who’s Pete Townshend and Miley Cyrus all talking about the rocker.

Info on screenings and tickets can be found at BillyIdolShouldBeDead.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

