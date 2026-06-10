Watch new trailer for Green Day's ﻿'NIMRODS'﻿ movie

Green Day has premiered a new trailer for the band's upcoming movie, NIMRODS.

The teaser, soundtracked by the classic "Basket Case," sets up the premise of the film, in which three friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, steal a car and embark on a road trip after being tricked into believing that they're opening for the "American Idiot" outfit on New Year's Eve.

You'll also see shots of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, whose early van touring days inspired the movie.

The NIMRODS trailer is now available to watch on YouTube.

NIMRODS will premiere in theaters on Aug. 14. The cast also includes Mckenna Grace, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen and Bobby Lee.

Green Day first announced the project in 2025 under the name New Years Rev. It premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before changing its name in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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