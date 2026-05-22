Watch Paul (Mescal) meet Paul (McCartney) in upcoming Amazon Music series

Paul Mescal is portraying Paul McCartney in the upcoming quartet of Beatles films being made by Sam Mendes, so Amazon Music has tapped Mescal to interview McCartney about his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane: In Conversation with Paul McCartney & Paul Mescal premieres Monday on Amazon Music and Amazon Live, and there's a sneak peek of it on Instagram. In it, McCartney and Mescal sit in the "Dungeon Lane Cafe," have tea and chat.

"There's this actor, Peter Ustinov," McCartney says. "And he said he liked doing interviews, because it allowed him to know what he was thinking."

"About a project?" Mescal replies. "About anything," McCartney answers.

"How do you feel about being interviewed?" Mescal asks McCartney. "You know what? It depends if I like the person," smiles McCartney.

"OK, bro," laughs Mescal, as McCartney continues, jokingly, "Which is where we're running into a problem."

And yes, Mescal really called Sir Paul McCartney "bro."

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is out May 29.

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