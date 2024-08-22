Watch Skid Row's ﻿'Live in London'﻿ performance of "Piece of Me"

Skid Row has premiered a new live video for their 1989 song "Piece of Me," recorded for their upcoming live album, Live in London.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube and listen to the recording via digital outlets.

Live in London, which is due out Sept. 20, was recorded during a 2022 Skid Row concert at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, and marks their first official live album and concert film. It features former vocalist Erik Grönwall, who announced in February he was leaving the band for health reasons.

Following Grönwall's departure, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale filled in on vocals for four shows. A permanent new singer has yet to be announced.

