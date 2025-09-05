Watch teaser for Green Day's upcoming '﻿New Years Rev'﻿ movie

GREEN DAY Green Day on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC/Paula Lobo) (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a teaser for their upcoming movie, New Years Rev.

As previously reported, the film follows three friends who mistakenly believe that their band has been picked to open a New Year's Eve gig headlined by Billie Joe Armstrong and company. It's said to be inspired by "the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van."

The teaser, streaming now on YouTube, shows the aspiring musicians load into a cab and hit the road towards the promise of their dream gig, along with shots of various teenage shenanigans along the way. It also includes shots of Green Day performing, and is set to the American Idiot single "Holiday."

New Years Rev is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12. The cast includes Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and Bobby Lee.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

