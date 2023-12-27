"We love you": Rod Stewart celebrates sister's 95th birthday

The next time you think that Rod Stewart is old, just remember: He's got a sibling who's 15 years older than he is.

Rod turns 79 on January 10, but on Instagram, he celebrated his sister Mary's 95th birthday by posting a photo of the two of them dressed to the nines. Rod's wife Penny also posted a photo of herself and Rod posing with their two sons, Alastair and Aiden, Alastair's girlfriend and Mary in front of a huge Christmas tree. She captioned it, "Happy 95th birthday Mary, we love you."

Earlier this year, Rod brought Mary out onstage during his show in Edinburgh, Scotland to help him sing his song "Sailing," and later told The Mirror, "At 94, she's on a rock 'n roll stage and loving it. She has and continues to teach me about life."

Last year, Rod and Mary's brothers, Bob and Don, died within two months of each other; they were 88 and 94, respectively. They also had a sister, Peggy, who died at age 40 in 1975.

