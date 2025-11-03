Wherever they may trespass: Metallica fans arrested for climbing Australian stadium tower

Exit light, enter ... trespassers?

Two attendees of Metallica's show at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Saturday were arrested after allegedly climbing a tower at the venue, News.com.au reports.

According to the publication, a police spokesperson says, "It will be alleged the men climbed up the central tower inside the bowl at the Metallica concert held at Optus Stadium on Saturday."

The two men, aged 20 and 23, have been charged with trespassing.

Saturday's concert marked the first on Metallica's 2025 M72 tour of Australia and New Zealand. During the show's soundcheck, frontman James Hetfield dressed as a kangaroo in honor of Halloween.

