Whitesnake releases final video following David Coverdale’s retirement

Whitesnake has released what they say is their final music video.

Following frontman David Coverdale's announcement that he was retiring from music, the band has dropped the video for "Forevermore (DC & Hook City Strings - Official Video 2025 Remix)."

The clip has Coverdale singing on a stage bathed in white and backed by a string section. The clip also features various photos of Coverdale with his wife, Cindy Barker.

"Forevermore" is the title track to Whitesnake's 2011 album, which was reissued in September.

The 74-year-old Coverdale announced on Nov. 13 that "after 50 years-plus of an incredible journey" he'd decided to call it quits.

"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey — all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family," he said. "It’s amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement." He added, “And I hope you can appreciate that. Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well."

