Whitesnake’s David Coverdale announces retirement

David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

David Coverdale, who found fame with Whitesnake and Deep Purple, has announced his retirement from music.

In a video posted to Whitesnake's YouTube account, the 74-year-old rocker reveals that "after 50 years-plus of an incredible journey" he's decided to call it quits.

"The last few years has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans," he says in the video. "It’s time for me to call it a day."

"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey — all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family," he adds. "It’s amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement." He adds, “And I hope you can appreciate that. Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well."

The clip ends with a montage of photos and video from Coverdale's career with Whitesnake, set to the band's song "Fare Thee Well," which appeared on their 2011 album, Forevermore, which was reissued in September.

Coverdale had his biggest success in the '80s, thanks to the Whitesnake songs "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love." They released their last album, Flesh & Blood, in 2019.

Coverdale was also the frontman for Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976, and released the album Coverdale-Page in 1993 with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. He also had a solo career, releasing his final solo album, Into The Light, in 2000.

