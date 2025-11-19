The Who announces 'Tommy: Live at Royal Albert Hall' global watch party

The Who on stage during a fundraising concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Photo by David Jensen/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Who is revisiting their 2017 performance of Tommy at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and they want their fans to join them.

The band has announced a Tommy: Live at Royal Albert Hall global watch party streaming Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. ET on Lounges.tv. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer.

The stream will include a Q&A with frontman Roger Daltrey, and fans will have a chance to win prizes by answering questions in the chat. Prizes up for grabs include a five-seater box to a future Teenage Cancer Trust show at Royal Albert Hall, a pair of stalls tickets to one of the future shows and a Tommy poster autographed by Daltrey.

Tickets for the watch party are available now.

The Who performed Tommy at Royal Albert Hall on March 30 and April 1, 2017. While previous performances of Tommy left out a few songs, these shows marked the first time they performed the rock opera in its entirety.

Tommy: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a recording of the April 1 show, was later released on DVD and Blu-ray, and as a two-CD and three-LP set.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.