The Who’s 'Tommy' to be rereleased in IMAX theaters

The movie version of The Who's rock opera Tommy is returning to theaters.

In celebration of the film's 50th anniversary, Tommy is getting an exclusive two-day run in IMAX theaters, March 17 and 18.

Originally released in March 1975, Tommy, written and directed by Ken Russell, was based on The Who's 1969 album of the same name.

The film follows a young boy named Tommy, who, after witnessing his father murder his mother’s lover, becomes deaf, dumb and blind. Despite this, he becomes an unlikely celebrity due to his pinball-playing skills and eventually inspires a cult following.

All members of The Who appeared in the film, with Roger Daltrey playing the title role. The cast also included Elton John, Eric Clapton, Ann-Margaret, Jack Nicholson, Oliver Reed and Tina Turner.

The film earned Ann-Margaret an Oscar nomination for best actress, while The Who's Pete Townshend earned a nod for the score.

Tickets for the IMAX screenings are on sale now.

