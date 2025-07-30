With December shows, Lou Gramm wants to 'fly the flag' for the original Foreigner

The current lineup of Foreigner doesn't include any founding members, but that will change in December, when original vocalist Lou Gramm joins the band for some songs during their upcoming Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour. Lou says he's participating in the tour, in part, because founding guitarist Mick Jones' health won't allow him to.

Appearing on the Beyond the Vibe podcast, Gramm explained, "Well, I know that since we were inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame, there's been a lot reinterest in the band ... the early band and the band as it currently is. And I know Mick is not in good health. I think if he was in good health, he would be out there with this band, and maybe I would be joining him."

In February 2024, Jones revealed he had stopped performing because he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Gramm continued, "But he's not well enough to play, and I feel like I want to help fly the flag for the band — the original band, and the current band right now -- in these waning moments and moments when we're getting so much attention for what we've accomplished over the years. I want to be out there as one of the original members to wave the flag."

Gramm went on to say that he's most looking forward to playing "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded" and "Double Vision" with the band, adding, "The old ones, they don't get tiring to me because they're standards. They're the songs that I think will be around forever."

Foreigner 4 Deluxe, dropping Sept. 12, is a five-disc CD/Blu-Ray package that includes newly remastered stereo and Atmos remixes of the album. There's also a whole host of extras, including unreleased songs, alternate versions, instrumentals and live performances.

