Yes announces new live album, 'Live at Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976'

Yes has announced a new live album called Live at Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976.

The record is due out July 17. It showcases the lineup of vocalist Jon Anderson, guitarist Steve Howe, bassist Chris Squire, drummer Alan White and pianist Patrick Moraz, which played together on the 1974 Yes album, Relayer.

Live at Roosevelt Stadium includes renditions of songs including "Roundabout," "I've Seen All Good People," "Long Distance Runaround" and "Heart of the Sunrise," as well as a cover of the Beatles song "I'm Down."

You can listen to the Live at Roosevelt Stadium version of "Roundabout" now.

The current incarnation of Yes will release a new album called Aurora on June 12.

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