Yes drops animated video for “Circles of Time”

Yes released their new album, Mirror to the Sky, last week, and now they're treating fans to a new animated video for the album's closing track, "Circles of Time."

The track is the third single Yes has released from the record. It follows “All Connected” and “Cut From The Stars.”

"This is a very important album for the band," Steve Howe, Yes' longest serving member and producer of the record, shared when it was first announced. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on (2021's) The Quest, but we haven't repeated ourselves." He added, "As Yes did in the 1970s from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward."

Yes fans are going to have to wait a bit before they get to see the band play any of these new songs live. They aren't expected on the road until next year, with their 2024 U.K. tour kicking off May 23 in Manchester, England. Tour dates can be found at yesworld.com.

