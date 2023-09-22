Yes kicks off career-spanning Classic Tales of Yes tour

Yes kicked off a new leg of their Classic Tales of Yes tour on Thursday, September 21, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the band, made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen, are certain fans won't be disappointed.

Howe notes, “We’ve put together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career."

"Our ‘Classic Tales of Yes’ tour is one of our most diverse and adventurous tours to date,” Downes adds, noting, “Of course, alongside many of the other Yes classics, we are also adding in a few surprises for good measure.”

According to setlist.fm, opening night featured performances of songs from their most recent album, Mirror to the Sky, as well as such Yes classics as "I've Seen All Good People," "Going For The One," "Roundabout," "Starship Trooper" and more.

Next up, Yes brings their tour to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, September 22. The trek wraps November 4 in Riverside, California. A complete list of tour dates can be found at yesworld.com.

