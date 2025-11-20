'Yes Symphonic Live' album to be released in January

Yes' 2002 DVD and Blu-ray release, Yes Symphonic Live, is set to be reissued as a new live album.

The 14-song collection features recordings performed during Yes' 2001 Magnification tour in support of the album of the same name, which was the band's first album without keyboards and their last with vocalist Jon Anderson.

The tour had Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, lead guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White backed by the European Festival Orchestra, conducted by Wilhelm Keitel. The album features performances of such tracks as "Owner of a Lonely Heart," "Roundabout" and "I've Seen All Good People." A performance of "Long Distance Runaround" is now streaming on YouTube.

The live album will be released Jan. 23 as a two-CD + Blu-ray set, with the Blu-ray featuring a promotional video for "Don’t Go" and a 30-minute documentary. It will also be released as a four-LP set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl and mastered at half-speed.

All formats are available for preorder now.

