Yusuf/Cat Stevens expands 'Cat on the Road to Findout' book tour

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has added some more dates to his fall book tour promoting his upcoming memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added second shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre and Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Oct. 12 and Oct. 22, respectively.

Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, And Other Mysteries kicks off Oct. 2 in Philadelphia and will have Stevens speaking in-depth about his memoir and performing unplugged versions of his biggest hits. The events will also incorporate Stevens' personal art, illustrations, photos and film.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. A complete list of dates can be found at CatStevens.com.

Cat on the Road to Findout, due out Oct. 7, will recount Stevens' rise to fame thanks to songs like "Wild World," "Father and Son," "Peace Train" and "Morning Is Broken," as well as the release of albums like Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat. It will also cover his conversion to Islam, his humanitarian work and his later return to music.

In addition to his story, the book will include dozens of Stevens’ drawings and archival imagery.

Cat on the Road to Findout is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.