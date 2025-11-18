ZZ Top announces first tour dates of 2026

Elwood Francis (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on stage at Viejas Casino & Resort on November 02, 2025 in Alpine, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

ZZ Top’s first shows of 2026 have been revealed.

The Texas rockers are set to hit the road with county star Dwight Yoakam on the Dos Amigos Tour, which will have them playing shows in the Midwest, South and East Coast.

The 15-date tour starts March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota, with stops in Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina and more, before wrapping May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia.

A ticket presale is underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

ZZ Top has four more shows left on their 2025 schedule and are set to play Wichita Falls, Texas, on Tuesday. The tour wraps Nov. 22 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Frontman Billy F Gibbons also has a trio of shows taking place Dec.18-20 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

