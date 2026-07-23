ZZ Top reschedules two shows on The Big One! Tour

ZZ Top has rescheduled some dates on their current The Big One! Tour, which began in early spring and runs through November.

The band has moved two shows in order for frontman Billy F Gibbons to take part in Eric Clapton’s upcoming Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin Texas, which is happening Sept. 26-27.

The Texas rockers' Sept. 26 show in Nashville has now moved to Oct. 8, while their Sept. 27 show in Port Wentworth, Georgia, will now take place Oct. 9.

“We’ve learned over the years that you need to be flexible to accommodate opportunities that present themselves along the way,” Gibbons says. “Thanks to everybody for understanding that we’re always ready to rock but fine tuning of schedules is inevitable.”

ZZ Top is currently in Spain where they’ll play a show in Murcia on Thursday. The Big One! Tour returns to the U.S. on Aug. 4 in Chula Vista, California, with the tour wrapping Nov. 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A complete list of dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

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