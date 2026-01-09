Coaster Fanatics, Check Out Meta Glasses Video Of The World’s Tallest, Fastest, Longest Ride.

There is now a Six Flags in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, part of an enormous entertainment complex known as Qiddiya City. And as that area of the world is pulling out all the stops at being a #1 tourist destination, they built a huge Six Flags park with a world record holding roller coaster.

This is Falcon’s Flight. The world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster all in 1.

According to Wikipedia Falcon’s Flight holds these records: Falcons Flight is 13,943.6 feet (4,250.0 m) long and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The coaster uses the natural cliffs near the park to attain a peak elevation of 639.8 feet (195.0 m) and a drop of 525 feet (160 m), while the tallest freestanding hill is 535 feet (163 m) from ground level and features a 519-foot (158 m) drop.

And here’s a 1st person view of the ride from start to finish.