Shopping List

Buy supplies early. Don’t wait until a storm threatens. Lines will be long and supplies short.
HURRICANE KIT
Assemble this now. Put aside in a special box. Keep heat-sensitive items inside home and rotate stock throughout season:
Flashlights and extra bulbs
Clock (wind-up or battery-operated)
Battery-operated radio
Extra batteries (can be stored in refrigerator)
Toilet paper
Matches (camping stores have waterproof matches)
Scissors
Plastic garbage bags
Working fire extinguisher
Clean change of clothes, rain gear, sturdy swamp boots
Fully charged battery-operated lanterns. Don’t use candles and kerosene lanterns. They are fire hazards.
Map of the area
List of phone numbers
Copy of insurance policy
FOOD SUPPLIES
Get enough nonperishable foods now to last two weeks. Then put them in a box and leave them alone. Note: Canned and other prepared foods that are salty or dry or high in fat or protein might make for good provisions, but they’ll also make you thirsty.
Water: Enough for 1 gallon of drinking water per person/per day, for one-week minimum. Water for two weeks is ideal. (Also, figure another 1 gallon per person/per day of water for washing hands, flushing toilets and for pets.)
Ice or dry ice
Shelf-stable milk and juice boxes
Canned and powdered milk
Beverages (powdered or canned, fruit juices, instant coffee, tea)
Raw vegetables that don’t need refrigeration (will last only a few days)
Canned vegetables and fruits
Dried fruits
Prepared foods (canned soups, beef, spaghetti, tuna, chicken, ham, corned beef hash, packaged pudding)
Snacks (crackers, cookies, hard candy, unsalted nuts)
Snack spreads (peanut butter,cheese spreads, jelly)
Cereals
Sugar, salt, pepper
Bread
Dry and canned pet food
HARDWARE
Hand tools: hammer, screwdrivers to use now, shovel and pickax for after the storm
Power screwdriver
Quarter-inch machine screw sockets and screws
Plastic sheeting to cover furniture
Rope
Sturdy working gloves
Duct tape to waterproof items; masking tape isn’t strong enough
Canvas tarps
Sturdy nails
FIRST-AID KIT
Drugstores will be mobbed just before a storm and closed for days after. Keep a two-week supply of prescription drugs. Your first-aid kit should include:
Medical supplies
First-aid handbook
Insect repellent sprays
Citronella candles, insect bite lotion
Petroleum jelly, for relieving itching
Ointments for burns, cuts
Antiseptic solution
Sunscreen
Extra over-the-counter medicine (for colds, allergies, cough)
Aspirin, acetaminophen, antacid
Children’s medicines
Diarrhea medication
Feminine hygiene items
Incontinence supplies
Rubbing alcohol
Iodine
Disinfectant
Wet wipes
Moist towelette packets
Medic Alert tags
Thermometer
Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
Cotton-tipped swabs
Sterile rolls
Adhesive bandages
Sterile gauze pads
Roller bandages
Tweezers
Needles
Adhesive tape
Safety pins
Latex gloves
KITCHEN SUPPLIES
Waterless hand sanitizer
Manual can opener
Water purification tablets
Bottle opener
Matches in a plastic bag
Pocket knife
Camp stove or other cooking device and plentyof fuel. (Use only canned fuel indoors — never charcoal or gas. Buy extragas or charcoal to use in well-ventilated space after storm has passed.)
Ice chests or coolers
Paper plates, napkins
Plastic cups, utensils
Disposable pans for cooking
Plastic bags, jugs or containers for water and ice
BABY NEEDS
Disposable diapers
Baby wipes
Diaper-rash ointment
Baby medicines
Medicine dropper
Extra formula, baby food
EMERGENCY TOILET
Garbage can with tight lid
Plastic bags for liners
Disinfectant or bleach
Deodorizer
Extra toilet paper
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