The 10 best lead singers of all-time

Kurt Cobain: A guitar once broken by Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain sold for six figures during an auction in New York. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

By Jay Edwards

The readers of Rolling Stone were asked to name who the best lead singers of all-time are and their picks are hard to argue with. However, they forgot to mention any of the women of rock n’ roll and there are plenty of them that could be in this Top 10!

So, just remember, this isn’t my personal list, this comes from the readers of Rolling Stone. But I’ll ask you this, who isn’t on this list that should be? I’ll start...Stevie Nicks!

10. Kurt Cobain

9. Chris Cornell

8. John Lennon

7. Eddie Vedder

6. Roger Daltrey

5. Jim Morrison

4. Mick Jagger

3. Bono

2. Freddie Mercury

1. Robert Plant


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

