The 10 most acceptable reasons for a phone call in 2024

How often do you actually answer your phone when it rings?? Most of the time it’s probably spam or a solicitor, right? Now how often do YOU call someone?

A recent poll found that the average person only spends five and a half minutes on the phone per day and the younger you are, the more you hate phone calls.

Two thousand people were asked to give the most acceptable reasons for calling someone instead of texting in 2024. Here’s what they said...

1. For a general chat. So, you just want to catch up, and you know they’re not working. But if they’re under 35, you still might want to text first.

2. To inform someone of a DEATH. Still the type of news most of us don’t want to get via text.

3. To show support when someone’s going through a tough time.

4. To wish them a happy birthday.

5. When you’re running late. Like you’re driving and can’t text, or you want to make sure they don’t miss your text.

6. To book things, like a hotel or restaurant reservation.

7. To announced positive news. Like, “We’re pregnant!”

8. Calling in sick to work.

9. When you’re lost or trying to find someone. Like if you’re out somewhere trying to meet up.

10. To share a negative health update.

One reason that stuck out to me in particular is #4, “wish them a happy birthday”. I agree with that if it’s someone you regularly talk to over the phone, BUT if you haven’t had a phone call with them since your last birthday... no need to call, a text is fine.

And even #6, booking a hotel or restaurant reservation... most of the time these days you are referred to the place’s website to do that and not a phone call.

Anything you disagree with on the list or something you think should be on there?



