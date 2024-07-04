The 10 Most Patriotic Classic Rock Songs

When you think of Patriotic songs, what comes to mind. There are definitely a handful that you hear at every fireworks display around the country. But if you’re celebrating America, there are some songs that just have to make that 4th of July playlist!
American Songwriter came up with a list of the “10 Most Patriotic Rock Songs” and it’s not bad. So, I went ahead and added a few of my own:
1. We’re An American Band - Grand Funk Railroad
2. Star Spangled Banner - Jimi Hendrix
3. Ragged Old Flag - Johnny Cash
4. Rockin’ in the USA - KISS
5. America - Simon & Garfunkel
6. Born in the USA - Bruce Springsteen
7. Living in the USA - Steve Miller Band
8. R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp
9. This Land Is Your Land - Woody Gutherie
10. Ohio - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
A few of my own...
American Woman - Lenny Kravitz
American Girl - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
American Bad Ass - Kid Rock
You Can Still (Rock In America) - Night Ranger
And three of my favorites, even though they’re not really classic rock, they’re still damn good:
America the Beautiful - Ray Charles
Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue - Toby Keith
Living In America - James Brown