The 10 Most Patriotic Classic Rock Songs

When you think of Patriotic songs, what comes to mind. There are definitely a handful that you hear at every fireworks display around the country. But if you’re celebrating America, there are some songs that just have to make that 4th of July playlist!

American Songwriter came up with a list of the “10 Most Patriotic Rock Songs” and it’s not bad. So, I went ahead and added a few of my own:

1. We’re An American Band - Grand Funk Railroad

2. Star Spangled Banner - Jimi Hendrix

3. Ragged Old Flag - Johnny Cash

4. Rockin’ in the USA - KISS

5. America - Simon & Garfunkel

6. Born in the USA - Bruce Springsteen

7. Living in the USA - Steve Miller Band

8. R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp

9. This Land Is Your Land - Woody Gutherie

10. Ohio - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young





A few of my own...

American Woman - Lenny Kravitz

American Girl - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

American Bad Ass - Kid Rock

You Can Still (Rock In America) - Night Ranger

And three of my favorites, even though they’re not really classic rock, they’re still damn good:

America the Beautiful - Ray Charles

Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue - Toby Keith

Living In America - James Brown



