13 "Killer" Halloween rock songs

Husband and wife music team Gloria and Emilio Estefan get into the spirit at Halloween Horror Nights 21 at Universal Orlando Resort.

By Jay Edwards

With Halloween right around the corner, you might need the perfect playlist for all those ghosts and goblins coming to your door. So, we put together a list of not only good “Halloween” songs, but really good rock songs that’ll fit that Halloween playlist, too!

1. Runnin’ With the Devil - Van Halen

2. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

3. Psycho Killer - Talking heads

4. Hells Bells - AC/DC

5. Devil Inside - INXS

6. Frankenstein - Edgar Winter

7. Evil Woman - ELO

8. Bad Moon Rising - CCR

9. Werewolves of London - Warren Zevon

10. Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones

11. Zombie Stomp - Ozzy Osbourne

12. Night Crawler - Judas Priest

13. Welcome to my Nightmare - Alice Cooper

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

