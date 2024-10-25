13 "Killer" Halloween rock songs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might need the perfect playlist for all those ghosts and goblins coming to your door. So, we put together a list of not only good “Halloween” songs, but really good rock songs that’ll fit that Halloween playlist, too!
1. Runnin’ With the Devil - Van Halen
2. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
3. Psycho Killer - Talking heads
4. Hells Bells - AC/DC
5. Devil Inside - INXS
6. Frankenstein - Edgar Winter
7. Evil Woman - ELO
8. Bad Moon Rising - CCR
9. Werewolves of London - Warren Zevon
10. Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones
11. Zombie Stomp - Ozzy Osbourne
12. Night Crawler - Judas Priest
13. Welcome to my Nightmare - Alice Cooper