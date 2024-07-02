The $135,000 reason why Sammy Hagar wrote "I Can't Drive 55"

By Jay Edwards

Last week, Sammy Hagar’s A&E Biography aired and we learned a little more about Sammy and one of his biggest hits.

According to Loudwire, by the time Sammy Hagar wrote I Can’t Drive 55 in 1984, he was the recipient of 34 speeding tickets. He was only 37, so that averages out to be about 1.5 per year if he started driving when he was 16!

Wait....there’s more!  He also had his license revoked three times and his car insurance premium was $135,000 a year!

Sammy said, “It’s the gift that keeps on giving.” Yeah, as long as the cop knows who he is!

He wrote the song after receiving a ticket in New York for going 62 in a 55 mph zone.  Sammy says in that moment he thought, “Man, I can’t drive 55, you know?  And then, I swear it was like God struck me with lightning.”

So, how’s his driving these days? Well, since that time, he says he’s had only two speeding tickets!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

