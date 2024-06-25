16 Handles Releases a French Fry Frozen Yogurt Flavor!

This is right up my alley! Call me crazy, but I’m one of those people who loves dipping French fries in a Frosty so I would definitely try this!

The national frozen dessert brand 16 Handles has created a French Fry soft serve flavor. That salty sweet combo rolled into one flavor!

The French Fry Frozen Yogurt flavor debuted at all the brand’s locations nationwide but it’s for a limited time through mid-July.

Even though I’d love to try it, there aren’t any location near us - trust me, I checked. There are 2 locations in Florida right now, Boca Raton and Naples. So if you happen to be vacationing near those, try it and let me know how it is!