16 Handles Releases a French Fry Frozen Yogurt Flavor!

FRENCH FRIES

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

This is right up my alley! Call me crazy, but I’m one of those people who loves dipping French fries in a Frosty so I would definitely try this!

The national frozen dessert brand 16 Handles has created a French Fry soft serve flavor. That salty sweet combo rolled into one flavor!

The French Fry Frozen Yogurt flavor debuted at all the brand’s locations nationwide but it’s for a limited time through mid-July.

Even though I’d love to try it, there aren’t any location near us - trust me, I checked. There are 2 locations in Florida right now, Boca Raton and Naples. So if you happen to be vacationing near those, try it and let me know how it is!

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!