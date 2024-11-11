The 20 best music videos from the '80s

Van Halen "Jump" David Lee Roth, singer with Van Halen, jumping in mid-air alongside guitarist Eddie Van Halen during a live concert performance by the US rock band at the Rainbow in Finsbury Park, London, England, Great Britain, 22 October 1978. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images) (Fin Costello/Redferns)

Let’s flash back 30 years to when MTV actually played music videos and we couldn’t get enough of them! Did you have a favorite video? Was it because you loved the song, the video or both?

Well, Ultimate Classic Rock ranked the best music videos from the 80s and here’s their Top 20:

20. “Under Pressure” - Queen & David Bowie

19. “One” - Metallica

18. “Video Killed the Radio Star” - The Buggles

17. “Here I Go Again” - Whitesnake

16. “Walk This Way” - Aerosmith & Run DMC

15. “Addicted To Love” - Robert Palmer

14. “Welcome to the Jungle” - Guns N’ Roses

13. “Hot For Teacher” - Van Halen

12. “Every Breath You Take” - The Police

11. “Need You Tonight” - INXS

10. “Hungry Like the Wolf” - Duran Duran

9. “When Doves Cry” - Prince

8. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” - Cyndi Lauper

7. “Money For Nothing” - Dire Straits

6. “Jump” - Van Halen

5. “Sharp Dressed Man” - ZZ Top

4. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” - Tom Petty

3. “Once In A Lifetime” - Talking Heads

2. “Sledgehammer” - Peter Gabriel

1. “Take On Me” - A-Ha



