The 20 best music videos from the '80s

Let’s flash back 30 years to when MTV actually played music videos and we couldn’t get enough of them! Did you have a favorite video? Was it because you loved the song, the video or both?
Well, Ultimate Classic Rock ranked the best music videos from the 80s and here’s their Top 20:
20. “Under Pressure” - Queen & David Bowie
19. “One” - Metallica
18. “Video Killed the Radio Star” - The Buggles
17. “Here I Go Again” - Whitesnake
16. “Walk This Way” - Aerosmith & Run DMC
15. “Addicted To Love” - Robert Palmer
14. “Welcome to the Jungle” - Guns N’ Roses
13. “Hot For Teacher” - Van Halen
12. “Every Breath You Take” - The Police
11. “Need You Tonight” - INXS
10. “Hungry Like the Wolf” - Duran Duran
9. “When Doves Cry” - Prince
8. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” - Cyndi Lauper
7. “Money For Nothing” - Dire Straits
6. “Jump” - Van Halen
5. “Sharp Dressed Man” - ZZ Top
4. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” - Tom Petty
3. “Once In A Lifetime” - Talking Heads
2. “Sledgehammer” - Peter Gabriel
1. “Take On Me” - A-Ha