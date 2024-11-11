The 20 best music videos from the '80s

By Jay Edwards

Let’s flash back 30 years to when MTV actually played music videos and we couldn’t get enough of them! Did you have a favorite video? Was it because you loved the song, the video or both?

Well, Ultimate Classic Rock ranked the best music videos from the 80s and here’s their Top 20:

20. “Under Pressure” - Queen & David Bowie

19. “One” - Metallica

18. “Video Killed the Radio Star” - The Buggles

17. “Here I Go Again” - Whitesnake

16. “Walk This Way” - Aerosmith & Run DMC

15. “Addicted To Love” - Robert Palmer

14. “Welcome to the Jungle” - Guns N’ Roses

13. “Hot For Teacher” - Van Halen

12. “Every Breath You Take” - The Police

11. “Need You Tonight” - INXS

10. “Hungry Like the Wolf” - Duran Duran

9. “When Doves Cry” - Prince

8. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” - Cyndi Lauper

7. “Money For Nothing” - Dire Straits

6. “Jump” - Van Halen

5. “Sharp Dressed Man” - ZZ Top

4. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” - Tom Petty

3. “Once In A Lifetime” - Talking Heads

2. “Sledgehammer” - Peter Gabriel

1. “Take On Me” - A-Ha


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

