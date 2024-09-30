The 20 greatest soundtracks of all-time

In my opinion, a great soundtrack can turn a mediocre movie into a masterpiece. So, I was curious to see what made the list of the greatest movie soundtracks of all-time, according to “Rolling Stone”
A few of my favorites, “The Breakfast Club” and “Singles,” didn’t make their Top 20. However, it’s a pretty solid list of some great soundtracks. Here’s their top 20, but if you’d like to see the full list of all 101 soundtracks, you can check it out here:
Top 20 Soundtracks:
1. “Purple Rain” 1984
2. “Help!” 1965
3. “The Harder They Come” 1972
4. “A Hard Day’s Night” 1964
5. “Saturday Night Fever” 1977
6. “Superfly”,1972
7. “Pulp Fiction” 1994
8. “The Graduate” 1968
9. “American Graffiti” 1973
10. “Wild Style” 1983
11. “That’s the Way of the World” 1975
12. “Rushmore” 1999
13. “O, Brother, Where Art Thou” 2000
14. “Pretty in Pink” 1986
15. “Trainspotting” 1996
16. “Goodfellas” 1990
17. “This Is Spinal Tap” 1984
18. “Easy Rider” 1969
19. “Boogie Nights” 1997
20. “Magical Mystery Tour” 1967