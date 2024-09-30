The 20 greatest soundtracks of all-time

'Pulp Fiction' Screening At Lagoa Cine Drive-In Cars at a drive-in movie of 'Pulp Fiction', showing Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta on screen during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at Cine Lagoa Drive-in, July 19th 2020, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite it's closure twenty-seven years ago, the drive-in cinema model resurfaced due to the need for social distancing brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images) (Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

In my opinion, a great soundtrack can turn a mediocre movie into a masterpiece. So, I was curious to see what made the list of the greatest movie soundtracks of all-time, according to “Rolling Stone”

A few of my favorites, “The Breakfast Club” and “Singles,” didn’t make their Top 20. However, it’s a pretty solid list of some great soundtracks. Here’s their top 20, but if you’d like to see the full list of all 101 soundtracks, you can check it out here:

Top 20 Soundtracks:

1. “Purple Rain” 1984

2. “Help!” 1965

3. “The Harder They Come” 1972

4. “A Hard Day’s Night” 1964

5. “Saturday Night Fever” 1977

6. “Superfly”,1972

7. “Pulp Fiction” 1994

8. “The Graduate” 1968

9. “American Graffiti” 1973

10. “Wild Style” 1983

11. “That’s the Way of the World” 1975

12. “Rushmore” 1999

13. “O, Brother, Where Art Thou” 2000

14. “Pretty in Pink” 1986

15. “Trainspotting” 1996

16. “Goodfellas” 1990

17. “This Is Spinal Tap” 1984

18. “Easy Rider” 1969

19. “Boogie Nights” 1997

20. “Magical Mystery Tour” 1967



