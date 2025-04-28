20 “Guilty Pleasure” songs from the ’90s

A few weeks ago, I shared a list of 20 “Guilty Pleasure” songs from the ’80’s (which you can see here) and now, we jump ahead a decade to the ’90s.
The songs from this list were described songs that you love, you probably know all the words to, but might not admit you love them as much as you do. Here are the Top 20 from Ultimate Classic Rock:
1. “Let’s Get Rocked” by Def Leppard (Love that song!)
2. “More Than Words,” Extreme
3. “Tubthumping, ” Chumbawumba
4. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith
5. “I Touch Myself,” Divinyls
6. “Smooth,” Santana featuring Rob Thomas (Another GREAT song!)
7. “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” Nelson
8. “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf
9. “Love of a Lifetime,” Firehouse
10. “Blaze of Glory,” Jon Bon Jovi
11. “One Week,” Barenaked Ladies
12. “Higher, ” Creed
13. “Unskinny Bop” by Poison
14. “Shelter Me,” Cinderella (SO GOOD!)
15. “Peaches,” The Presidents of the USA
16. “Wind of Change,” Scorpions (Yep, know every word!)
17. “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” Crash Test Dummies (Awful song lol)
18. “Everything I Do” by Bryan Adams
19. “To Be With You,” Mr. Big
20. “The Bad Touch,” Bloodhound Gang