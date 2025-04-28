20 “Guilty Pleasure” songs from the ’90s

Bret Michaels and his band brought the rock to the San Antonio Rodeo at the AT&T Center on February 17, 2023! Lots of energy, great songs to sing along to, not only from Poison, but some great covers, and more! He dedicated the show to our first responders and service men and women, aa well as the doctors who saved his life here in San Antonio a few years ago. He also talked about the amazing work the Rodeo is doing with the scholarships, mentioned the winner of this year's $10,000 scholarship, and said he's going to double that scholarship! Class act. And check out the pics of one of our own, Joe Rock, introducing the band!

A few weeks ago, I shared a list of 20 “Guilty Pleasure” songs from the ’80’s (which you can see here) and now, we jump ahead a decade to the ’90s.

The songs from this list were described songs that you love, you probably know all the words to, but might not admit you love them as much as you do. Here are the Top 20 from Ultimate Classic Rock:

1. “Let’s Get Rocked” by Def Leppard (Love that song!)

2. “More Than Words,” Extreme

3. “Tubthumping, ” Chumbawumba

4. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

5. “I Touch Myself,” Divinyls

6. “Smooth,” Santana featuring Rob Thomas (Another GREAT song!)

7. “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” Nelson

8. “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf

9. “Love of a Lifetime,” Firehouse

10. “Blaze of Glory,” Jon Bon Jovi

11. “One Week,” Barenaked Ladies

12. “Higher, ” Creed

13. “Unskinny Bop” by Poison

14. “Shelter Me,” Cinderella (SO GOOD!)

15. “Peaches,” The Presidents of the USA

16. “Wind of Change,” Scorpions (Yep, know every word!)

17. “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” Crash Test Dummies (Awful song lol)

18. “Everything I Do” by Bryan Adams

19. “To Be With You,” Mr. Big

20. “The Bad Touch,” Bloodhound Gang