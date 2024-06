Next year’s Monsters Of Rock Cruise has just dropped all the details about the cruise and it looks huge! It sails out of Miami March 10th through the 15th aboard the Norwegian Joy cruise ship, which is one of the ships with a go kart track on top of it! Check it out:

This year’s lineup includes over 35 bands.

