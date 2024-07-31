Aerosmith says their Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has reopened!

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

So many rumors have been floating around that Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would be redone or rebranded, maybe Aerosmith would be removed completely... but nope, not the case!

Straight from Aerosmith themselves we have the news that is has reopened at Hollywood Studios! They posted on Facebook and Instagram, ”IT’S BACK!!!! To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the ride has just reopened at Walt Disney World in Orlando!”

Yessss, can’t wait to ride it again!

WALK THIS WAAAAAY







