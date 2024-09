Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum's "All For The Hall" - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Musicians Ann Wilson (L) and Nancy Wilson perform onstage during the Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum's "All For The Hall" fundraising concert at Club Nokia on March 4, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Back in July, Heart put their remaining 2024 shows in their “Royal Flush” tour dates on hold, due to a medical procedure Ann Wilson had scheduled. After some time passed, she went public and let her fans know about her cancer diagnosis.

Well, some great news! She’s doing well and Heart is resuming their tour in 2025! But instead of others talking about her current health situation, Ann Wilson wants you to hear it directly from her...