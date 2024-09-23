Arnel Pineda is asking fans if they want him out of Journey

Apparently, Journey’s lead singer, Arnel Pineda, is sick and tired of hearing the criticism and he’s doing something about it. According to People, he’s inviting fans to vote him out of the band after being bashed for his performance at ‘Rock In Rio’ event in Brazil.

Now, I just saw him for the first time in Orlando a few months back and is he Steve perry? No, but who is? I thought he did a good job and overall, I enjoyed the hell out of Journey’s performance.

Plus, it’s not like this is something new. He’s been Journey’s singer now for 17 years! However, enough is enough and he’s tired of all the criticism about what’s being called his vocal failures. He said, “I am very aware of this. No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this. It’s really amazing how one thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of this.”

He added, “Mentally and emotionally, I’ve suffered already, and I’m still suffering. But I’ll be ok. So here’s the deal here now. I am offering you a chance now (especially those who’ve hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here. And if GO reaches one million, I’m stepping out for good. Are you game, folks? Let’s start…”

