Arnel Pineda Wants You To Tell Him Whether He Should Stay Or Go From Being Journey’s Singer

Journey, Def Leppard & Steve Miller Band In Concert ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Arnel Pineda of Journey performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

By Ethan

Someone posted a video to Facebook of a Journey concert where Arnel Pineda was clearly not having his best night singing.

Apparently there was some fan pushback about Arnel’s singing that night. Now I’ve seen him sing for Journey at least once, maybe twice but I can’t remember exactly. Anyways he sounded great! No, he’s not Steve Perry, nobody is. But he can sing the songs for sure. If Steve Perry isn’t going to be singing for Journey, and trust me, he’s not, then Arnel is a great choice to fill those shoes. Is there a better option? Who knows? But the rest of the members of Journey, who’s decision this really is, think he can sing well enough to be on that stage, so that’s really all that matters.

But when addressing the criticism, Arnel took it personally and posted to his Instagram that he wanted fans to vote STAY or GO”. And if “GO” reached a million votes he would step aside. Well there’s 2 problems with this approach. 1) the issue I mentioned earlier that the decision isn’t for the fans, but for the other members of the band. And 2) no one is going to count all his comments to see if there are a million “GO” votes in there. He’s not even going to get a million comments on the post anyway, I don’t think.

Either way here’s his post if you wanted to vote one way or the other.

