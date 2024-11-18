Axl Rose is reportedly joining AC/DC on the road...but we don’t know why

It looks like there are rumblings that AC/DC is ready to announce North American tour dates sooner than later...

According to a report from AlternativeNation.net the legendary rock band is rumored to reveal details as early as Monday or Tuesday.

Former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach actually may have spilled the beans in a recent interview, suggesting that at least 10 dates are planned for April and May of 2025. He also added that Guns N Roses frontman Axl Rose will be joining AC/DC on those dates.

What we DON’T know, is in what capacity Rose is tagging along. Will he be opening, guest starring, or lead singing while on those dates?

You may remember that Axl famously stepped in for Brian Johnson during AC/DC’s “Rock or Bust” tour in 2016 when Johnson faced hearing issues.

This will be the first North American trek since those shows, and the band expects to rake in the cash!

AC/DC’s previous tour, which occurred in 2015 and 2016, grossed $180 million, with 2,310,061 tickets sold according to Pollstar box office reports.

Read more on this here from AlternativeNation.

