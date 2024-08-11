Back to school: Today is the last day to save

Tomorrow (8/12) marks the first day of school for kids in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties, while some already went back last week. So, if you still have some last minute back-to-school shopping to check off your list, you might as well save a little money while you’re at it.
Today (8/11) is the last day to take advantage of the “Back To School Sales Tax Holiday” which almost two weeks ago. According to the Florida Depart of Revenue, here’s a list of the items you can avoid paying tax on and keep a little extra cash in your wallet:
School supplies that sell for for $50 or less per item. For example:
Lunch boxes
Pens and pencils
Notebooks and filler paper
Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item. These include:
Flashcards
Jigsaw Puzzles
Interactive or electronic books
Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, including:
Backpacks and Wallets
Any clothing worn on the body, including shoes
Fanny packs
Handbags
Athletic and casual shoes
Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, for example:
Laptops
Flash drives and modems
Printers and routers
Headphones