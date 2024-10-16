Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom is closing for refurbishment

Walk to the rear of Frontierland and admire a panoramic view of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

You might want to ride it one more time this year while you can because Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is closing for refurbishment soon.

Disney World has confirmed that this refurbishment will take some time - at least a year! The ride will close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025, and reopen “with a little bit of new magic in 2026″.

There’s a lot planned for that area of Magic Kingdom so this refurbishment is probably part of it.

A Disney’s Villain Land will be built beyond Big Thunder Mountain and two “Cars” rides are coming to Frontierland replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!