Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom is closing for refurbishment

Walk to the rear of Frontierland and admire a panoramic view of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

You might want to ride it one more time this year while you can because Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is closing for refurbishment soon.

Disney World has confirmed that this refurbishment will take some time - at least a year! The ride will close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025, and reopen “with a little bit of new magic in 2026″.

There’s a lot planned for that area of Magic Kingdom so this refurbishment is probably part of it.

A Disney’s Villain Land will be built beyond Big Thunder Mountain and two “Cars” rides are coming to Frontierland replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.