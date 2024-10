Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Billy Idol poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell' on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

If anyone ever said Billy Idol is afraid of heights, either they were lying or he clearly conquered his fear! In case you missed it, Billy Idol and his guitarist Steve Stevens were hanging out on the secret, private balcony of the Empire State Building performing “Dancing with Myself” on the 103rd floor! They were there celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Rebel Yell.”