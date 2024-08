Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP) (Brian Ach)

You’re probably like me and have some songs by Billy Joel that you absolutely love and some that you don’t care for as much. Well, Billy Joel feels the same way, about his own songs!

His first big hit, “Just the Way You Are,” in my opinion is a great song! However, Billy isn’t as big of a fan and here’s why...