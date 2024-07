Billy Joel Performs Last Show of Madison Square Garden Residency NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Axl Rose and Billy Joel perform onstage during the last show of his residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Billy Joel wrapped up his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden over the weekend after performing his 150th show. So, to go out with a bang, you bring out a famous rocker to help you sing “You May Be Right,” right?

Watch as Guns n’ Roses front-man Axl Rose rocks the stage one last time with Billy Joel.