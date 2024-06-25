A Brat Pack Reunion Could Be In The Works

Brat Pack: The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire" in 1985. From left, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

It seems like this is becoming a modern-day formula for making comebacks in the world of music, tv, and films:

Have a big career Become saturated and disliked by the audience Go Away Have a documentary/docuseries/biopic made about you Launch your comeback tour/rebooted TV show/movie sequel

This is now also the case with a beloved 80s movie and cast - according to a report from Deadline, Sony is exploring reuniting the Brat Pack for a St. Elmo’s Fire Sequel!

The concept really picked up steam after Andrew McCarthy put out his Brat Pack doc on Hulu:

It is still very early in the process, they don’t even have a script yet. There’s been no official word that the cast has been talked to yet...BUT this will be worth monitoring to see what happens!

