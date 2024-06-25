A Brat Pack Reunion Could Be In The Works

It seems like this is becoming a modern-day formula for making comebacks in the world of music, tv, and films:
- Have a big career
- Become saturated and disliked by the audience
- Go Away
- Have a documentary/docuseries/biopic made about you
- Launch your comeback tour/rebooted TV show/movie sequel
This is now also the case with a beloved 80s movie and cast - according to a report from Deadline, Sony is exploring reuniting the Brat Pack for a St. Elmo’s Fire Sequel!
The concept really picked up steam after Andrew McCarthy put out his Brat Pack doc on Hulu:
It is still very early in the process, they don’t even have a script yet. There’s been no official word that the cast has been talked to yet...BUT this will be worth monitoring to see what happens!
