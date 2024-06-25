A Brat Pack Reunion Could Be In The Works

Brat Pack: The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire" in 1985. From left, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

It seems like this is becoming a modern-day formula for making comebacks in the world of music, tv, and films:

  1. Have a big career
  2. Become saturated and disliked by the audience
  3. Go Away
  4. Have a documentary/docuseries/biopic made about you
  5. Launch your comeback tour/rebooted TV show/movie sequel

This is now also the case with a beloved 80s movie and cast - according to a report from Deadline, Sony is exploring reuniting the Brat Pack for a St. Elmo’s Fire Sequel!

The concept really picked up steam after Andrew McCarthy put out his Brat Pack doc on Hulu:

It is still very early in the process, they don’t even have a script yet. There’s been no official word that the cast has been talked to yet...BUT this will be worth monitoring to see what happens!

©2024 Cox Media Group

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!