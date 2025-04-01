Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon responds to Jay directly to "Set the record straight"

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Bassist Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon performs during New York Mets Summer Concert Series: REO Speedwagon at Citi Field on June 15, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Yesterday, I was talking about 6 former members of REO Speedwagon doing a hometown reunion concert for charity and former REO frontman Kevin Cronin says he was knowingly left out. The reunion show is scheduled for June 14th in Champaign, Illinois.

Why can’t Kevin be there and why does he feel “Knowingly excluded?” He’s on tour with Styx at that time and that show date has been on the calendar for quite some time, so of course he can’t be in two places at once.

Kevin said, “After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded.” (You can read that full story here)

So, I mentioned in a post I shared on our Facebook page that there’s always two-sides to every story and hoped to get some clarity. Well, I got it, from an REO Speedwagon member that happens to live right here in Central Florida!

Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon reached out and said...

“Hi Jay. Proud Orlando resident and happy to set the record straight. We were all (including Kevin) invited to participate in this event in early January. Kevin states he’s been “falsely accused” of turning down the invitation. I’ve seen no where it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does.

This event was created to provide the founding fathers, original singers and classic REO lineup a chance to reunite and say a proper goodbye. A chance to honor Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin’s memory.

Most importantly, proceeds are going to the REO Speedwagon fund for rare GU Cancer Research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The hospital that saved my son’s life. How anyone can be “deeply disturbed and hurt” by this is beyond me.

Neal, Alan and I are not being paid. We are thrilled to have this amazing chance to rock together one last time and raise money and awareness for such a wonderful cause.”