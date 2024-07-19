Bruce Springsteen joins the billionaires club

Bruce Springsteen gets to add something to his resume that’s pretty amazing... He’s now a member of the “Billionaire’s Club!”

According to Forbes, the 74-year-old rocker is worth around $1.1 billion and they believe that to even be a little modest when it comes to his net worth.

That number is based on Springsteen’s career ticket sales, which is estimated to be around $380 million. Add that to the money he made for the recent sale of his music catalog to Sony for more than $500 million and there ya have it! Well, plus an additional $100+ million in real estate and other assets.

Bruce Springsteen is currently out on tour with the E Street Band and he will launch another U.S. leg of his tour in August. You can check out all his tour dates here.