Bruce Springsteen joins the billionaires club

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night, March 25, 2023.

By Jay Edwards

Bruce Springsteen gets to add something to his resume that’s pretty amazing... He’s now a member of the “Billionaire’s Club!”

According to Forbes, the 74-year-old rocker is worth around $1.1 billion and they believe that to even be a little modest when it comes to his net worth.

That number is based on Springsteen’s career ticket sales, which is estimated to be around $380 million. Add that to the money he made for the recent sale of his music catalog to Sony for more than $500 million and there ya have it! Well, plus an additional $100+ million in real estate and other assets.

Bruce Springsteen is currently out on tour with the E Street Band and he will launch another U.S. leg of his tour in August. You can check out all his tour dates here.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

