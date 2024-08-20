Coke-flavored Oreos and Oreo-flavored cokes are coming

Coke and Oreos coming together

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Sometimes 2 great things come together to create an even greater thing... guess we’ll see if that’s the case here.

Coca-Cola and Oreo are teaming up to create two new. limited-edition mashups.

One is an Oreo flavored zero sugar Coke described as having a “refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by Oreos.”

The other mashup is a coke flavored Oreo with the “Coca-Cola inspired taste fans know and love.” One side of the cookie will be the classic chocolate cookie that contains Coca-Cola syrup and the other will be a red-colored Golden Oreo cookie.

Both items will be rolled out to stores next month and you will be able to find a frozen version of the drink at McDonald’s and 7-Eleven.

Think you’ll try one of them?

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

