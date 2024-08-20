Coke-flavored Oreos and Oreo-flavored cokes are coming

Sometimes 2 great things come together to create an even greater thing... guess we’ll see if that’s the case here.

Coca-Cola and Oreo are teaming up to create two new. limited-edition mashups.

One is an Oreo flavored zero sugar Coke described as having a “refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by Oreos.”

The other mashup is a coke flavored Oreo with the “Coca-Cola inspired taste fans know and love.” One side of the cookie will be the classic chocolate cookie that contains Coca-Cola syrup and the other will be a red-colored Golden Oreo cookie.

Both items will be rolled out to stores next month and you will be able to find a frozen version of the drink at McDonald’s and 7-Eleven.

Think you’ll try one of them?