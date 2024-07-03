Come Along for the Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Parade

It was my first championship parade and celebration and it was amazing! When the Florida Panthers won their first ever Stanley Cup I knew when they scheduled the parade and celebration that we’d do everything we could to get down there for it. My husband was born and raised in South Florida and has been a Panthers fan since the beginning so we had to make the trip.

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship parade Fans crowd Ft Lauderdale Beach for the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship parade (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

The parade and celebration were on a Sunday which was great, but we’re so busy with work that is was still going to be difficult to get down there for a quick trip. Thankfully we were able to take the Brightline down -my first trip on it!- so we could work on the trip down and back PLUS we didn’t have to worry with parking and driving with all the traffic. Win-win!

It rained on us the whole time for the parade and the speeches at the stage but we didn’t care. In fact, no one cared! An estimated 200,000 people crowded Ft. Lauderdale Beach for this party! I’m SO glad we made the trip down and had such a blast with our fellow Panthers fan. Enjoy a glimpse of the day we had....