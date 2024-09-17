Dave Navarro responds to his fight with Perry and the Jane’s Addiction tour being canceled

2017 Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Concert LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Dave Navarro (L) and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform onstage during the 2017 Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Concert at Hollywood Palladium on December 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rhonda's Kiss) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rhonda's Kiss)

After just a handful of shows, Jane’s Addiction canceled the remainder of their tour after Perry Farrell punched Dave Navarro on stage in the middle of their show in Boston. If you didn’t see the video of how it went down, it’s below... (WARNING: Explicit language)

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins have addressed fans and responded on their Instagram page to the fight on stage and the future of the band...

Their post, pictured below, states: “Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”