Deadline to file 2023 taxes extended in Florida due to Hurricane Milton

By Jay Edwards

If you filed an extension for your 2023 taxes, you have a little more time. The IRS announced they’re giving extra time for those that haven’t yet filed, due to Hurricane Milton.

According to the IRS website, “The Internal Revenue Service announced today tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Florida that were affected by Hurricane Milton that began on Oct. 5, 2024. These taxpayers now have until May 1, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.”

Who qualifies for the deadline extension? According to their website:

“Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households that reside or have a business in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putman, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties qualify for tax relief.”

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

