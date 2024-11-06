Deals for today on "National Nachos Day"

Nachos (ahirao - stock.adobe.com)

By Jay Edwards

Is it just a coincidence the day after election day is “National Stress Awareness Day” and “National Nachos Day?” I think not! A little bit of comfort food always reduces the stress for me. (Well, and a few cold beers, too.)

If you don’t feel like cooking tonight and want to take advantage of some deals on nachos, here’s what I found for you. (At participating locations)

Tijuana Flats: Tijuana Flats is offering $2 off their nachos from 11/6-11/10 in-store and online when you use code: NOTURNAHOS

Bar Louie: Celebrate National Nachos Day at Bar Louie on Wednesday, November 6! From 3 – 6 pm, enjoy options like the Chicken Nachos for only $10.

Del Taco: You can get a FREE 3 Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase.

Miller’s Ale House: Get 50% off chicken nachos w/ a min. purchase of $29. Use Code: NACHOSDAY

Taco Bell: They’re offering a free Nachos BellGrande on November 6, 2024, when you spend $20 or more on a delivery order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub.





Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!